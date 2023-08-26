125-acre wildfire breaks out in San Augustine County

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 125-acre fire is burning south of Highway 103 along FM 705, and the Texas Forest Service has said it is 0% contained as of 4 p.m. It is being called the Hebron Cemetery Wildfire. A second fire in the same region is burning an additional 75 acres, also 0% contained.

The forest service first reported the Hebron Cemetery Wildfire to be 40 acres at 3:40 p.m. Saturday.

County Judge Jeff Boyd has said the fire is believed to have been caused by lightning strikes, with the potential to burn many acres because access for crews is limited. Boyd said forest service planes have been called in to help, and local VFDs are on scene and en route.

Residents are asked to avoid the area. Evacuations have not been issued, but the judge asks anyone living nearby to be prepared to leave if it becomes necessary. County Roads 4600, 4610 and 4615 are in or close to the danger zones, Boyd said, and anyone without a place to go can call (936) 465-8680.

View of the Hebron Cemetery Fire down FM 705 (Viewer photo)

