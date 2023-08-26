Area greenhouses noticing trees being impacted by high temperatures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since receiving reduced rainfall, trees in Amarillo have been suffering from high temperatures.

Experts say trees are suffering while Amarillo can’t seem to catch a break from high temperatures.

At the beginning of the summer, trees were blooming well, outdoor lovers and establishments with trees were excited.

However, according to Warren Reid with Coulter Gardens, trees have to essentially shuck their big leaves and put on smaller leaves to put up with the heat.

For the past three weeks, he has seen trees, even those with typically smaller leaves, turn yellow and drop off.

“So trees are like people they can adapt to the weather but where we adapt in 48 hours, hopefully, it takes them two to three weeks to adapt to what the temperature is now, and when we are in these roller coaster temperatures that means they will shuck every 2 to 3 weeks after a change in the weather,” says Reid.

Experts say it’s not just the heat but insects and diseases like anthracnose wreaking havoc.

“You’re seeing a lot of Elm trees around town right now that have really almost transparent leaf and that’s an Elm Leaf Beetle. You’re seeing a lot of lime green foliage with black on the edge that’s an iron deficiency and that makes it go anemic and then it starts to go fungal. It just completely ruins the immune system,” said Aaryn Cathey, Co-Owner of Panhandle Greenhouses.

Cathey says fertilization is crucial because a lot of the nutrients in the soil have been washed out with all of the flooding.

“So it’s a great time going into September to feed at all your trees really heavily and do any trimming, take out all the dead that’s there.”

There are also some things you can do to prepare for next summer.

“Number one thing is prevention on trees. When trees are struggling, it’s hard to prevent once they’re there. So there’s a thing called tree drench you can do in October we’ll protect them from insects the next year. That’s a good thing. Feed them heavy in March, in May with called Fertilome Tree Food to help them prepare for the heat of the summer and then try to water more water less often. That’s the biggest factor,” says Reid.

Experts say regardless of the moisture we see this winter, it’s important to water.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.