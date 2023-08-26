Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
ERCOT issues conservation request for Saturday

The council is requesting that Texans conserve electricity between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., if it is...
The council is requesting that Texans conserve electricity between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., if it is safe for them to do so.(ERCOT)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve electricity again on Saturday, as operating reserves are expected to be low in the afternoon and evening.

The council said the low reserves are due to low wind and potential low solar generation, amid high demand. They are requesting Texas businesses and residents to conserve electricity use between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., if it is safe for them to do so.

For more information, visit the ERCOT website.

