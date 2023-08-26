Jasper County church offers supplies, shelter for firefighters

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Crews are still battling the state’s largest wildfire as of Friday evening in Jasper County.

The Shearwood Creek Wildfire is 3,000 acres in size and 50% contained. It’s burning in the Angelina National Forest in northern Jasper County, south of the Sam Rayburn Reservoir. Dozens of homes have been evacuated.

“Right now we are at an estimated 3,000 acres, at 50% contained,” said Forest Service PIO Sean Dugan.

Ebenezer Baptist Church has found itself in a central location, well placed to help those affected by the wildfire. The church has provided cots and living spaces for anyone displaced, and firefighters from as far away as Puerto Rico are using the church as a staging area, coordinating their response.

Church members have been helping anyone who needs it. They are providing food, medical supplies and water. These supplies are all donations from the community.

For volunteers like Tina Callaway, the work is long, but they see it as simply giving back to their first responders.

“We’re staging the food, the water, the ice, to help these guys out because they’re helping us out,” Callaway said.

And the way she sees it, giving back and helping out is a reward all its own.

“Every ounce of help, no matter what it is, taking out trash, donating one case of water, or even just one bottle of water, if you’re doing it with the right heart, the Lord is going to bless it, and you get such an amazing feeling when you help somebody.”

