Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Jasper County church offers supplies, shelter for firefighters

Ebenezer Baptist Church has found itself in a central location, well placed to help those affected by the wildfire.
By Justin Hardcastle
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Crews are still battling the state’s largest wildfire as of Friday evening in Jasper County.

The Shearwood Creek Wildfire is 3,000 acres in size and 50% contained. It’s burning in the Angelina National Forest in northern Jasper County, south of the Sam Rayburn Reservoir. Dozens of homes have been evacuated.

“Right now we are at an estimated 3,000 acres, at 50% contained,” said Forest Service PIO Sean Dugan.

Ebenezer Baptist Church has found itself in a central location, well placed to help those affected by the wildfire. The church has provided cots and living spaces for anyone displaced, and firefighters from as far away as Puerto Rico are using the church as a staging area, coordinating their response.

Church members have been helping anyone who needs it. They are providing food, medical supplies and water. These supplies are all donations from the community.

For volunteers like Tina Callaway, the work is long, but they see it as simply giving back to their first responders.

“We’re staging the food, the water, the ice, to help these guys out because they’re helping us out,” Callaway said.

And the way she sees it, giving back and helping out is a reward all its own.

“Every ounce of help, no matter what it is, taking out trash, donating one case of water, or even just one bottle of water, if you’re doing it with the right heart, the Lord is going to bless it, and you get such an amazing feeling when you help somebody.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shearwood Creek Wildfire in Jasper County.
Jasper County Shearwood Creek Wildfire spreads to 3,000 acres; some residents evacuated
Logo
Mandatory evacuations taking place due to Shelby County wildfire
HB 2195 increases punishment for obscured license plates in Texas
HB 2195 increases punishment for obscured license plates in Texas
Teague said not only has the heat made customers hesitant to stop at the truck, but it causes...
Food truck owner navigating battle with East Texas heat
Most needed products for new moms now at Abeldt’s Gaslight Pharmacy

Latest News

Buckner says the helicopters that were used to contain the fire have been a big help.
Shelby County wildfire 100% contained
Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson says to follow '5 Ps' for wildfire safety
Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson says to follow ‘5 Ps’ for wildfire safety
Logo
Mandatory evacuations taking place due to Shelby County wildfire
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 8-25-23
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips