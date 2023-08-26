Judge declares state of disaster due to Jasper County wildfire

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A judge has declared a state of disaster for Jasper County due to the Shearwood Creek Wildfire.

The declaration stated the county was in imminent threat of widespread or severe damage to property, injury, or loss of life resulting from countywide drought conditions and wildfire threat.

The Texas Forest Service has reported that the wildfire has consumed 3,500 acres and up to six structures in Jasper County, with firefighting efforts ongoing. Containment at 12 p.m. Saturday was reported at 70%.

The declaration, signed by County Judge Mark W. Allen, established a state of disaster to last seven days from Aug. 25 and activated the Jasper County Emergency Management Plan.

Video from Aug. 24 showed the work firefighters were doing to protect homes from the fire.

Pineland Fire Department fights the Shearwood Creek Wildfire away from residences. According to the firefighter's Facebook post, the structure was saved.

Wildfire daily fire perimeter map for Aug. 25 (Texas A&M Forest Service)

