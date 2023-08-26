Shelby County wildfire 100% contained

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Fire departments from Corpus Christi, Montgomery, and Greenville, along with the Texas A&M Forest Service, spent two days fighting the fire, which burned about 70 acres of land.

Texas A&M Forest Service Resource Specialist Burnhart Buckner tells us how they are controlling and monitoring this fire.

“We have three stages in a fire, and the first one is going to be containment, making sure we put a line around it, either using dozers or engines, and then we have what we call the control, once we go to control usually you don’t see too much smoke in the area, and our third process is going to be what we call fire out, then everything is safe,” said Buckner.

Buckner says the helicopters that were used to contain the fire have been a big help.

“What you’re seeing over here flying right now, that’s going to be a type three, and what makes a difference, the capacity of gallons of water that they can pick up.” Said Buckner.

The helicopters were able to dump 300 gallons of water on the fire, containing it at 1PM. Texas A&M Forest Service Coordinator Karen Stafford says crews will still be in the area.

“Our crews that are on the scene now will be monitoring the interior of the perimeter of the fire, looking for any spot fires that are still burning, hot spots, smoldering stumps, anything like that that could contain the heat or cause embers to blow up with any kind of a wind gust.” Said Stafford.

The forest service would like to remind everyone that any heat source can start a fire, and to be careful with any outdoor activities that could create heat or sparks.

