Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Lufkin, Legacy light up scoreboard

Watch first-half highlights as Lufkin hosts Tyler Legacy in a non-district rivalry game.
By Mark Bownds
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Watch first-half highlights as Lufkin hosts Tyler Legacy in a non-district rivalry game.

Lufkin on their very first play of the game would fake hand it to Kedron Young and go for it all wasting no time. The pass was incomplete, but Legacy gets the call for pass interference.

Three plays later Panther quarterback TJ Hammond this time does connect to wide receiver Ke vondrick Taylor and he’s off to the races putting Lufkin up, 7-0.

On the Panthers very next drive Hammond goes deep again to Krisean Preston who is able to stay on his feet all the way into the endzone for another score.

Legacy would finally start showing some momentum late in the first quarter when quarterback Luke Wolf finds De’Je’un Owens in the endzone giving Legacy their first score.

Panthers next drive would be what Lufkin fans came to see. Superstar running back Kedron Young breaking out and taking it all the way to the house showing why he’s heading to Notre Dame to play for the Fighting Irish next year. Lufkin would lead at halftime 25-7.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shearwood Creek Wildfire in Jasper County.
Jasper County Shearwood Creek Wildfire spreads to 3,500 acres; some residents evacuated
Logo
Mandatory evacuations taking place due to Shelby County wildfire
HB 2195 increases punishment for obscured license plates in Texas
HB 2195 increases punishment for obscured license plates in Texas
Teague said not only has the heat made customers hesitant to stop at the truck, but it causes...
Food truck owner navigating battle with East Texas heat
Most needed products for new moms now at Abeldt’s Gaslight Pharmacy

Latest News

Red Zone Game of The Week 08-25-23
The Red Zone | Friday Nights at 10:35 on KLTV and KTRE
Red Zone Week 1 Scores
At kick-off time, it could well be 100 degrees for fans in the stands, and at field level, it...
East Texas football teams prepare to compete despite August heat
WATCH: Daingerfield’s Hampton gets slippery on touchdown catch and run
WATCH: Daingerfield’s Hampton gets slippery on touchdown catch and run