WATCH: Lufkin, Legacy light up scoreboard

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Watch first-half highlights as Lufkin hosts Tyler Legacy in a non-district rivalry game.

Lufkin on their very first play of the game would fake hand it to Kedron Young and go for it all wasting no time. The pass was incomplete, but Legacy gets the call for pass interference.

Three plays later Panther quarterback TJ Hammond this time does connect to wide receiver Ke vondrick Taylor and he’s off to the races putting Lufkin up, 7-0.

On the Panthers very next drive Hammond goes deep again to Krisean Preston who is able to stay on his feet all the way into the endzone for another score.

Legacy would finally start showing some momentum late in the first quarter when quarterback Luke Wolf finds De’Je’un Owens in the endzone giving Legacy their first score.

Panthers next drive would be what Lufkin fans came to see. Superstar running back Kedron Young breaking out and taking it all the way to the house showing why he’s heading to Notre Dame to play for the Fighting Irish next year. Lufkin would lead at halftime 25-7.

