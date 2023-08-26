Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

Still hot this weekend, but a chance for showers/storms both Saturday and Sunday
Still hot this weekend, but a chance for showers/storms both Saturday and Sunday
By Andrew Tate
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Hot again today, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs today will be around 106-degrees, and an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect. Like the last couple of days, a few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. Any activity on radar will come to an end by around sunset tonight, and we’ll see clear skies overnight. Temperatures Sunday morning will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, warming into the upper 90s and 100s Sunday afternoon. Slightly higher rain chances are in the forecast for tomorrow, especially during the late afternoon and evening hours. A cold front will push into East Texas as we’re starting the week which will be the catalyst for more showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday morning. Expect cooler temperatures Monday through at least Wednesday. It does look like we’ll warm back to near 100-degrees by next weekend. Have a great day.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shearwood Creek Wildfire in Jasper County.
Jasper County Shearwood Creek Wildfire spreads to 3,500 acres; some residents evacuated
Logo
Mandatory evacuations taking place due to Shelby County wildfire
Teague said not only has the heat made customers hesitant to stop at the truck, but it causes...
Food truck owner navigating battle with East Texas heat
Betty Bohmer was a theater teacher at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts and had been a part...
Elementary teacher dies in crash on the way to school: ‘Our hearts are broken’
Most needed products for new moms now at Abeldt’s Gaslight Pharmacy

Latest News

Saturday's Weather At Your Fingertips 8-26-23
Saturday's Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
Another record setting weekend lies ahead, but heat relief is on the way next week
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
Buckner says the helicopters that were used to contain the fire have been a big help.
Shelby County wildfire 100% contained