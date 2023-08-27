Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Lufkin working to repair failed sewer pump

City of Lufkin
City of Lufkin
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A sewer pump failure on Saturday caused overflow at a lift station off the north loop.

According to Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, an on-call wastewater crew responded to the lift station immediately and began making repairs at about 11 a.m. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality was notified, and by 2 p.m. the spillage issue was resolved.

City staff will be working closely with TCEQ in the coming days on additional mitigation efforts.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

