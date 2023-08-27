Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Evacuations underway due to 100-acre wildfire along Panola-Shelby County line

Smoke rises from a wildfire along Highway 59, near the Panola-Shelby County line. Credit: Viewer media/Hannah Smith Colle
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Highway 84 from Tenaha to FM 699 was shut down from 4-5 p.m. Sunday due to a large wildfire.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said a wildfire has burned about 100 acres north of Highway 84 as of 4 p.m. Sunday. County Roads 4475 and 4505 are being evacuated, and people may shelter at Tenaha First Baptist Church if needed.

Panola County Judge Rodger Mclane said the fire is along the Panola-Shelby County line, near the Woods community.

Authorities ask people to stay out of the area, if possible, so responders can work.

