Lufkin breaks all-time record high temperature Sunday afternoon
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - This afternoon, the Angelina County Airport reached 111°, breaking the previous all-time record high temperature of 110° for the Lufkin area. You may remember that last weekend Lufkin tied the 110° record for the second time since 1909. With only a handful of days left in meteorological summer, Summer 2023 currently ranks as the warmest on record for the Lufkin area, with an average summer temperature of 87.7° (not counting today).
Neither Tyler nor Longview tied or broke any records Sunday afternoon.
