Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Pilots operate hot air balloons in Lufkin despite extreme heat

The Junior Achievement of Angelina County held their first balloon fest in Lufkin on Saturday.
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Junior Achievement of Angelina County held their first balloon fest in Lufkin on Saturday.

With concerns of extreme heat, the pilots believe temperature makes a difference in how the balloons lift. Ed Harwaal said he’s been a hot air balloon pilot for 33 years. He said his wife was the first female pilot in Louisiana, and he was her crew chief. They both fell in love with flying hot air balloons.

“We truly enjoy it, and everybody with us enjoys it,” said Harwaal.

Handling the balloons can be a bit difficult in extreme heat, but these pilots have their way of staying cool.

“We switch off different pilots because it’s so hot, and also we drink a lot of water, and we keep an eye on our crew because they’re working very hard,” he said.

Harwaal also said there’s a list of items they check before going into the air.

“We go through a routine of checkpoints. We check our fuel lines. We check our pilot’s lights. We check our burners. We check our balloon envelopes and baskets. All our people, we check our tie-down ropes,” said Harwaal.

He said from there, they are all set to enter the air.

“Once we start going up and down, it’s really just paying attention to what’s happening,” said Harwaal.

Another hot air balloon pilot, Mark Hunt, said he’s been flying for 20 years. He said the extreme heat makes a difference in how much weight he can lift.

“When you’re flying across town, it’s different because you got a light breeze at times when you’re moving through the air,” said Hunt.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aircraft are dropping water from above to douse the wildfires in San Augustine County.
2 wildfires break out in San Augustine County
Images from the Shearwood Creek Fire in Jasper County.
Judge declares state of disaster due to Jasper County wildfire
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
The council is requesting that Texans conserve electricity between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., if it is...
ERCOT issues conservation request for Saturday
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say

Latest News

Trinity County animal shelter sees fewer strays after starting 'pet fixers' program
Trinity County animal shelter sees fewer strays after starting ‘pet fixers’ program
Adopt a pet
Lufkin animal shelter asks public to foster, adopt as they reach capacity
Eriel, 14, offers sweet smile while posing for new headshots at the Caldwell Zoo
In search for forever home, Eriel hopes for family that will give her more siblings
16-year-old Cale Barrios was 10 days away from starting his junior year at Cushing High School,...
Corrigan detective honors Cushing student who died in crash