Texas A&M Forest Service resources stretched thin fighting fires

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 208 out of 254 Texas counties now have burn bans in effect as wildfire danger continues, with numerous roaring fires being fought here in East Texas.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is fighting fires all over the state, many of them in East Texas.

Panola, Rusk, Jasper and Shelby Counties have had massive woodland fires break out, all of them being fought by area fire departments and a large contingent from the forest service.

Fire engines, bulldozers and water-carrying aircraft have been called in to battle the flames, but with so much area to cover, resources are being stretched thin.

Firefighters from Georgia and Florida have arrived to help, but with conditions remaining prime for fire danger, forest service Public Information Officer Sean Dugan said a saturating rain would go a long way to easing the problem.

