Texas Collections at Baylor University celebrates 100 years

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Collection in the Carol Library at Baylor University celebrates 100 years this month.

The collection was officially established on June 12, 1923, but Baylor University celebrates 100 years later with the community.

The collection is the largest privately held assortment of Texas history in the state.

A public showing and lecture were held by the university to provide context to the maps and writing they have collected over the years.

Anyone interested in learning more can read KWTX News 10 Gordan Collier’s story here.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.