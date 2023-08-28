Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Burn Bans Remain In Effect. Cooler Temperatures Ahead...for a few days.
Not as hot for most of the week. A few showers southern areas this afternoon.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... From an ‘All Time High Temperature” in Lufkin yesterday...111°, to over an inch of rain...WOW! What a day. Now, what can we expect? At this time, a few showers and / or thundershowers will be possible over the southern ½ of East Texas through early this evening, then the chances drop to zero for the remainder of the week and into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures are expected to be just a tad above normal through Thursday, then we jump into the upper 90s by the middle of the week, then to triple digits this weekend. No Record High Temperatures are expected as we near the beginning of September, and none are likely into early next week. Please remember...BURN BANS remain in effect...even after the rain we had yesterday and this morning. When there are changes...we will let you know. But for now, Please...no outdoor burning in the Burn Ban Areas. Tropical Storm Idalia will likely become a hurricane soon, then approach the NW coast of Florida near Cedar Key as a Major Hurricane with winds near 115 mph according to the National Hurricane Center. no impacts to Texas. Landfall is expected early Wednesday morning. More updates to come.

