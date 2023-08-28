Coast Guard spot missing Lake Livingston boater from helicopter

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man who went missing from a sinking boat in Lake Livingston was spotted by a Coast Guard helicopter early Monday morning.

Polk County Game Wardens and Texas State Park Peace Officers responded to Lake Livingston to assist San Jacinto County Game Wardens in the search for a missing boater around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, a game warden report said. A call had reportedly come earlier in the evening regarding a boat taking on water near Pine Island.

The boat was occupied by two females and one male, the report said. The two females stayed with the sinking boat and were rescued by Cape Royal Fire Department. The male was separated from the boat and could not be found, partially due to storm conditions according to the report.

A Coast Guard helicopter was sent to the scene, which began to search once the storm calmed down. Around 1 a.m., the helicopter spotted the man waving his arms in the water. All boats responded to the area located by the helicopter, and the man was safely rescued.

The man was still wearing his flotation device, which the report said saved his life. The man was taken to Browder’s Marina where he was checked by EMS, and according to the report, he was uninjured.

The report said the safe recovery and survival of the missing boater is a testament to the importance of wearing life jackets and PFDs on the water.

