Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Coast Guard spot missing Lake Livingston boater from helicopter

(Source: AP Graphic)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man who went missing from a sinking boat in Lake Livingston was spotted by a Coast Guard helicopter early Monday morning.

Polk County Game Wardens and Texas State Park Peace Officers responded to Lake Livingston to assist San Jacinto County Game Wardens in the search for a missing boater around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, a game warden report said. A call had reportedly come earlier in the evening regarding a boat taking on water near Pine Island.

The boat was occupied by two females and one male, the report said. The two females stayed with the sinking boat and were rescued by Cape Royal Fire Department. The male was separated from the boat and could not be found, partially due to storm conditions according to the report.

A Coast Guard helicopter was sent to the scene, which began to search once the storm calmed down. Around 1 a.m., the helicopter spotted the man waving his arms in the water. All boats responded to the area located by the helicopter, and the man was safely rescued.

The man was still wearing his flotation device, which the report said saved his life. The man was taken to Browder’s Marina where he was checked by EMS, and according to the report, he was uninjured.

The report said the safe recovery and survival of the missing boater is a testament to the importance of wearing life jackets and PFDs on the water.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-engine air-tanker (Super Scooper) drops water on the Hebron Cemetery Fire in San...
Second San Augustine County wildfire fully contained
Smoke rises from a wildfire along Highway 59, near the Panola/Shelby County line.
Evacuations lifted around 108-acre wildfire at Panola-Shelby County line, now fully contained
Images from the Shearwood Creek Fire in Jasper County.
Judge declares state of disaster due to Jasper County wildfire
This afternoon, the Angelina County Airport reached 111°.
Lufkin breaks all-time record high temperature Sunday afternoon
The summer heat wave and low rainfall recently revealed a hidden shipwreck at the bottom of the...
Hidden shipwreck from World War I found at bottom of Texas river

Latest News

No arrests have been made at this time.
Lufkin police find man dead in truck
A multi-engine air-tanker (Super Scooper) drops water on the Hebron Cemetery Fire in San...
Second San Augustine County wildfire fully contained
Lynn Eastepp with Ebenezer Baptist Church talks about volunteering to help feed firefighters.
Jasper County church helps feed firefighters battling wildfires
Large air-tankers were used to drop retardant on the Roost Wildfire along the Panola-Shelby...
Panola-Shelby County line wildfire fought with air-tankers