Grant for rural sheriff departments brings hope for retention, recruitment

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - A bill aimed to fund retention and recruitment in rural sheriff’s offices passed in Austin with flying colors. Counties across the Brazos Valley will qualify and some say the assistance will be vital.

Senate Bill 22 passed unanimously in the House and Senate this year, funding pay raises and more with grants.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office is one of those that can benefit.

“We don’t have the manpower the big cities have, we’re shorter within the employment category,” Chief Deputy William Rios said. “We’ve got to raise the salary of our deputies just to stay competitive in the law enforcement market.”

With eight deputies patrolling nearly 700 square miles, Rios says pay is vital for attracting and keeping officers.

“Just to get more officers here to come here and start their careers here. And hopefully, once they get here, and they see what a great department, this is, they’ll wind up staying. That’s what we’re hoping for,” he said.

SB 22 will provide $250,000 for counties with less than 10,000 residents, $350,000 for those with up to 50,000, and $500,000 for those with up to 300,000 residents.

Burleson County has around 18,000 residents, bringing in that second pay scale opportunity.

“Having this extra money to keep the employees that we do have, the sheriff deputies, it’s going to be a great asset, not only to the sheriff’s department but to the citizens of Burleson County,” Rios said.

Requirements for the grant include achieving minimum annual salaries. This is $75,000 for sheriffs, $45,000 for deputies and $40,000 for jailers. Additional funds can be used for hiring or purchasing equipment.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.