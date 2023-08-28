East Texas oncologist weighs in on World Cancer Support Month

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The month of August is known as World Cancer Support Month. This month every year helps raise awareness on the importance of supporting cancer patients and their families during and after their battles.

Cancer. Org says in 2023 there will be an estimated 139,000 new cases of cancer in the State of Texas.

Dr. Arielle Lee, an oncologist with UT Health East Texas HOPE Cancer Center, said they offer treatment services such as chemotherapy and radiation, but also mental, physical and emotional services as well.

“We try to take complete care of the patient in regard to their blood or cancer disorders, and we do have good support for that,” Lee said.

Lee said at the HOPE center they have patient financial counseling to assist patients in navigating the finical challenges that may come, genetic testing to see if the cancer is something you may have inherited, and physical medicine services for a personalized exercise program during treatments. She said every journey looks different and having support of all kinds is important.

“We need support in all of these areas of emotional support, nutritional support, because that is the base of doing well all throughout your treatment. And, even when treatment is done, there is survivorship to help manage long-term side effects,” Lee said.

Lee said family members are also a huge pillar of support, and the center offers support groups for them as well. She said having a month that highlights services in the community makes people aware and helps them not feel as alone.

“Let people feel comfortable to speak up and let us know what they need, what they are feeling, so that we can help direct them to the other people that are helping us,” Lee said.

For more information on the services UT Health HOPE Center offers, visit The Big Red Box on our website.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.