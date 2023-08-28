Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

East Texas oncologist weighs in on World Cancer Support Month

UT Health
UT Health(KLTV)
By Avery Niles
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The month of August is known as World Cancer Support Month. This month every year helps raise awareness on the importance of supporting cancer patients and their families during and after their battles.

Cancer. Org says in 2023 there will be an estimated 139,000 new cases of cancer in the State of Texas.

Dr. Arielle Lee, an oncologist with UT Health East Texas HOPE Cancer Center, said they offer treatment services such as chemotherapy and radiation, but also mental, physical and emotional services as well.

“We try to take complete care of the patient in regard to their blood or cancer disorders, and we do have good support for that,” Lee said.

Lee said at the HOPE center they have patient financial counseling to assist patients in navigating the finical challenges that may come, genetic testing to see if the cancer is something you may have inherited, and physical medicine services for a personalized exercise program during treatments. She said every journey looks different and having support of all kinds is important.

“We need support in all of these areas of emotional support, nutritional support, because that is the base of doing well all throughout your treatment. And, even when treatment is done, there is survivorship to help manage long-term side effects,” Lee said.

Lee said family members are also a huge pillar of support, and the center offers support groups for them as well. She said having a month that highlights services in the community makes people aware and helps them not feel as alone.

“Let people feel comfortable to speak up and let us know what they need, what they are feeling, so that we can help direct them to the other people that are helping us,” Lee said.

For more information on the services UT Health HOPE Center offers, visit The Big Red Box on our website.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aircraft are dropping water from above to douse the wildfires in San Augustine County.
Second San Augustine County wildfire near full containment
Smoke rises from a wildfire along Highway 59, near the Panola/Shelby County line.
Evacuations lifted around 108-acre wildfire at Panola-Shelby County line, now fully contained
Images from the Shearwood Creek Fire in Jasper County.
Judge declares state of disaster due to Jasper County wildfire
This afternoon, the Angelina County Airport reached 111°.
Lufkin breaks all-time record high temperature Sunday afternoon
The summer heat wave and low rainfall recently revealed a hidden shipwreck at the bottom of the...
Hidden shipwreck from World War I found at bottom of Texas river

Latest News

A new report suggests that millions of people falsely tested negative for COVID-19 early in the...
Report: Many falsely tested negative for COVID-19 early in the pandemic and developed long COVID
Twin City Foods is recalling some of its frozen vegetables because of possible listeria...
Frozen corn, mixed vegetables recalled over possible listeria contamination
Dr. Katy Miller, the medical director of adolescent medicine for Children’s Minnesota, sits for...
Gender-affirming surgeries in the US nearly tripled before pandemic dip, study finds
FILE- According to a CDC report, 1 in 5 women say health care providers mistreated them at some...
Report: 1 in 5 women report maternity mistreatment