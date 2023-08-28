Lufkin police find man dead in truck

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Police responded to a call Monday morning in which a man was found deceased in his vehicle at Kiwanis Park.

The call came in around 9 a.m. as a welfare check on an unresponsive man in a truck parked across from McDonald’s on South First Street. Officers arrived to find that the man was deceased.

Authorities said the man’s death does not appear to be suspicious in nature. An autopsy was ordered by acting Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Wes Suiter.

The City of Lufkin said they are withholding the man’s name until Tuesday to allow for the notification of extended family.

