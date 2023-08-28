Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! I know most of us are sick of the 100° heat that this hot summer has been dealing us. Well yesterday a cold front moved through the area, and we’ll feel its effects today!! This morning we’re waking up to temps in the lower to middle 70s with a few showers and thundershowers out and about. Scattered rain will remain possible through the first half of the day, with mostly dry conditions likely by the later afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon will see a pleasant range of lower to middle 90s across the area, which in addition to the lower humidity will feel great! We’ll stay mostly dry on Tuesday with only a slight chance at a stray shower during the day, but thankfully temperatures won’t trend too warm with highs remaining in the middle 90s for most. Expect lots of sunshine Wednesday through Friday which will allow our afternoon highs to slowly warm back into the upper 90s by the end of the work week. Looks like many could hit 100° again by the weekend, but there will also be a very low-end chance for a few showers or thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Enjoy the “not-so-hot” weather, y’all!

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

