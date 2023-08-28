Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
A northerly breeze will usher in drier air, lower humidity, and an end to the heat wave

Weather Where You Live
Drier air and lower humidity will bring the heat wave to a merciful end as we settle into more seasonal temperatures the last few days of August.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - In the wake of the cold frontal passage that brought us some much-needed rain from heavy thunderstorms last night, our winds will shift back to the north.  This will lead to drier air, lower humidity, and most importantly, more seasonal temperatures making a welcome return to our part of the state through much of this week as highs will stay in double digit territory through at least Thursday, bringing the heat wave to a merciful end.

Morning lows will be in the upper 60′s to near 70 with daytime highs topping out in the middle-to-upper 90′s from now through Thursday under mostly sunny skies and low humidity.

The drier air will take away our excessive heat, which means we should stay away from excessive heat warnings and heat advisories for the next several days.

With Tropical Storm Idalia, soon to be Hurricane Idalia, set for a landfall along the western Florida peninsula on Wednesday, we will see another batch of dry air rotate into east Texas on the back side of this tropical system.

Highs will creep back up to around 100-degrees by this Friday and this Labor Day holiday weekend.  However, even if we do get there, we do not anticipate the heat to be as intense as it has been throughout much of this month.  Instead of highs in that 105-110-degree range, it would be right at the century mark.

We may also have enough moisture around to garner some low-end rain chances this weekend and early next week, which would be nice to see for all of east Texas.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

