Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

2 people hospitalized after fire rescue helicopter crashes in Florida, authorities say

Damage is seen on the ground after a fire rescue helicopter crashed Broward County, Florida, on...
Damage is seen on the ground after a fire rescue helicopter crashed Broward County, Florida, on Monday morning.(Source: WPLG/CNN)
By Amanda Alvarado and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - A fire rescue helicopter crashed in Pompano Beach, Florida, Monday morning, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened near North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard around 8:46 a.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Images from the scene of the crash show a building with a burned roof.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aircraft are dropping water from above to douse the wildfires in San Augustine County.
Second San Augustine County wildfire near full containment
Smoke rises from a wildfire along Highway 59, near the Panola/Shelby County line.
Evacuations lifted around 108-acre wildfire at Panola-Shelby County line, now fully contained
Images from the Shearwood Creek Fire in Jasper County.
Judge declares state of disaster due to Jasper County wildfire
This afternoon, the Angelina County Airport reached 111°.
Lufkin breaks all-time record high temperature Sunday afternoon
The summer heat wave and low rainfall recently revealed a hidden shipwreck at the bottom of the...
Hidden shipwreck from World War I found at bottom of Texas river

Latest News

Aircraft are dropping water from above to douse the wildfires in San Augustine County.
Second San Augustine County wildfire near full containment
FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31,...
American Airlines fined $4.1 million for dozens of long tarmac delays that trapped passengers
FILE - People watch from their vehicle as President Donald Trump, on left of video screen, and...
Biden is ‘old,’ Trump is ‘corrupt’: AP-NORC poll has ominous signs for both in possible 2024 rematch
The Shearwood Creek Wildfire in Jasper County.
Jasper County Shearwood Creek Wildfire spreads to 3,562 acres; some residents evacuated