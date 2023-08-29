Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

45-acre Angelina County wildfire fully contained

Wildfire graphic
Wildfire graphic(Associated Press)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A wildfire in Angelina County spread to 45 acres Monday night.

As of 10 p.m. Monday night, the fire was listed as fully contained on the Texas A&M Forest Service website.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire was located northwest of Zavalla, just on the edge of the Angelina National Forest. The fire spread to 45 acres and was 80 percent contained as of 9 p.m. Monday.

To see the Forest Service’s list of current Texas wildfires, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-engine air-tanker (Super Scooper) drops water on the Hebron Cemetery Fire in San...
Second San Augustine County wildfire fully contained
Smoke rises from a wildfire along Highway 59, near the Panola/Shelby County line.
Evacuations lifted around 108-acre wildfire at Panola-Shelby County line, now fully contained
Images from the Shearwood Creek Fire in Jasper County.
Judge declares state of disaster due to Jasper County wildfire
This afternoon, the Angelina County Airport reached 111°.
Lufkin breaks all-time record high temperature Sunday afternoon
No arrests have been made at this time.
Lufkin police find man dead in truck

Latest News

Fred Thomas said he was a Contract Engineer building circuit boards for NASA for 25 years...
‘I’m all for it’: Overton resident, former NASA engineer talks successful SpaceX launch
With the outbreak of wildfires across East Texas, firefighters are working harder than usual.
Jasper County church helps feed firefighters battling wildfires
As of 3:50 p.m., Hubbard Middle School received an all-clear status according to Tyler ISD.
Tyler police investigate shooting near Hubbard Middle School
An East Texas man pleaded guilty on Monday to abandoning his one-year-old child on a busy Tyler...
Tyler man pleads guilty to abandoning infant on side of road
Much of East Texas finally got some much-needed rain after several hot dry weeks without it....
New Summerfield school, homes damaged by Sunday storm