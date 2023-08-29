45-acre Angelina County wildfire fully contained

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A wildfire in Angelina County spread to 45 acres Monday night.

As of 10 p.m. Monday night, the fire was listed as fully contained on the Texas A&M Forest Service website.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire was located northwest of Zavalla, just on the edge of the Angelina National Forest. The fire spread to 45 acres and was 80 percent contained as of 9 p.m. Monday.

To see the Forest Service’s list of current Texas wildfires, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.