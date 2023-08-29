Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Brothers recovering after being struck by lightning

Tyler and Riley Morrison are recovering after being struck by lightning during Friday’s severe storm.
By Mariah Congedo and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Two brothers in Lexington, Kentucky, are recovering after being struck by lightning during Friday’s severe storm.

Lexington police said Tyler and Riley Morrison were struck by lightning at the Meadowbrook Golf Course around 7:20 p.m. Friday.

Susan Morrison, the victims’ mother said she got a call that her two sons were being rushed to the University of Kentucky Hospital. She said it was the scariest day she’s had as a mother.

“It was a shock. It was totally surreal. I just started shaking and panicking,” Susan Morrison said.

The two boys had hit the golf course for what they thought would be a nice Friday evening. When it started raining, the two decided to wait it out, not knowing how severe it would get.

“They went to go take cover under the tree to wait out the rain. They didn’t know it was going to be a storm,” Eleni Buss, Tyler Morrison’s girlfriend, said.

Buss said she got a call from Riley Morrison’s girlfriend that something was terribly wrong.

“She’s like, ‘I got a really weird phone call from Riley. He says Tyler is on the ground, not responsive. I don’t know what’s going on. I’m going to the golf course.’ I was like, ‘OK, I’m going,’” Buss said.

Buss said when she got to the course, Riley Morrison had no recollection of what had happened. When Tyler Morrison came to, he didn’t either.

The brothers are both students at the University of Kentucky, but Susan Morrison and her husband live in Louisville.

“We had an hour and a half drive with a lot of tears and a lot of panic,” Susan Morrison said.

She said when she got to the hospital, they started to piece together what had happened.

“We think it hit Tyler directly and probably traveled through the ground and hit Riley, so he didn’t get a direct hit,” said Susan Morrison.

She said they know this not only because of what the doctors told them but because Tyler Morrison’s hat was ripped to shreds.

“He got a direct strike behind the ear,” Susan Morrison said.

She said Tyler Morrison also has a burn on his neck from the necklaces he was wearing, and their shirts are riddled with holes. Susan Morrison and Buss both said they’re grateful the boys are alive.

“We just say don’t take it for granted. Tomorrow’s not promised,” Susan Morrison said.

“Don’t underestimate the power of a storm like that,” Buss said.

Susan Morrison said when all is said and done, the two will have quite the story to tell.

“They both want to go back to the golf course and ask the golf guys, you know, ‘What happened when you found me? What was going on and where was I?’” she said.

Susan Morrison said Riley Morrison is now at home recovering, and Tyler Morrison is still at the hospital. There’s no word on when he will be discharged.

She said she hopes people will see the boys’ story and further educate themselves on what to do in the event of severe weather.

