Central Heights’ Rodriguez again makes career-best start

BALTIMORE, Md. (KTRE) - Since his call back to the major leagues, Grayson Rodriguez has continued to make a new career-best start.

The exception came in Rodriguez’s last start, when he did not have his usual command but he impressed his team with the way he was able to grind through a start and limit the damage to three runs over six innings.

But on Monday night, Rodriguez’s command was back and he made another career-best start.

The righthanded graduate of Central Heights High went six innings and allowed two Chicago White Sox get on base -- with one walk and one hit. Rodriguez struck out six in the Baltimore Orioles’ 6-0 win over Chicago.

“The first stint up here, a lot of fastballs right down the middle. Trying to eliminate that now, working both sides of the plate, up and down,” Rodriguez said. “At least we’re just getting it close. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

“Grayson continues to get better. All of our young guys have improved this year,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “It’s been fun to watch.”

