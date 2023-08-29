Dry air and low humidity will make for some pleasant mornings under sun-filled skies the next few days

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The cool breezes and lower humidity made for a pretty decent, late August day in the Piney Woods of deep east Texas.

The dry air and mostly clear skies will lead to a cooler night as overnight lows cool into the middle-to-upper 60′s across the Texas Forest Country.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with dry air and low humidity with more cool breezes as winds remain out of the north at 10 to 15 mph. Highs will be in the middle-to-upper 90′s, making for a ‘dry’ heat as there will be no additional heat index to account for given the drier airmass in place.

Morning lows will be in the upper 60′s to near 70 with daytime highs topping out in the middle-to-upper 90′s from now through the end of the week under mostly sunny skies and low humidity.

The drier air will take away our excessive heat, which means we should stay away from excessive heat warnings and heat advisories for the next several days.

With Hurricane Idalia set for a landfall along the western Florida peninsula on Wednesday morning, we will see another batch of dry air rotate into east Texas on the back side of this tropical system. This indirect impact will keep our humidity low for much of this week since it keeps our surface winds out of the north-northeast around that counterclockwise flow from the hurricane.

Highs will creep back up to around 100-degrees by this Labor Day holiday weekend. However, even if we do get there, we do not anticipate the heat to be as intense as it has been throughout much of this month.

We may also have enough moisture around to garner some low-end rain chances this weekend and early next week, which would be nice to see for all of east Texas.

