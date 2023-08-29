Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas bullriders lead PBR team to 2nd-place finish at Austin event

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Crockett cowboy and Jasper cowboy competing on the premiere bullriding circuit led their team to a second-place finish at a competition in Austin.

Cooper Davis of Jasper and Boudreaux Campbell of Crockett are a part of the Carolina Cowboys. This is the second year of team competition on the PBR tour.

In the weekend event, Campbell had a successful ride on Hoka Hey for an 88.5 score. Davis had two successful rides, covering Empty Glass for an 84.75 and Pain Killer for an 83.75.

Davis earned $10,500 for his rides and Campbell won $8,000.

The Carolina Cowboys finished the event with a 2-1 record, second to the Austin Gamblers.

The Cowboys are fourth in the season standings with a record of 7-6.

