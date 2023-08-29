Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
IHOP introduces dedicated biscuit menu with 4 new options

IHOP is introducing a new dedicated biscuit menu.(IHOP)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(Gray News) – IHOP patrons may soon notice a new addition to the breakfast restaurant’s menu.

On Monday, IHOP said it will feature a dedicated biscuits menu for the first time ever.

The new menu will contain four new buttermilk biscuit options “designed to satisfy guests’ cravings for sweet or savory.”

The restaurant chain said it will also be heading to Natchez, Mississippi, the Biscuit Capital of the World, to celebrate the new menu with guests.

During the celebration, Natchez will be renamed IHOP as it hosts a celebration inviting biscuit fans to come to try out the new items at 300 N. Broadway in Natchez. The first 500 people at this location will be served the new warm, flakey buttermilk biscuits hot off the griddle.

In attendance will be Natchez Chef Regina Charboneau, who was crowned “The Queen of Biscuits” by both The New York Times and the Travel Channel.

IHOP also said it will be donating to the Natchez Humane Society.

The full lineup on the new biscuit menu will include:

  • Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich
  • Chicken Biscuit Sandwich
  • Fresh Strawberries & Cream Biscuit
  • Fresh Strawberries & Cream Biscuit Combo
  • Buttermilk Biscuit & Gravy Combo
  • Buttermilk Biscuit

In addition to the new biscuits menu, IHOP said it is bringing back its pumpkin spice menu which will include a new pumpkin spice cold foam cold brew and a pumpkin spice pancake combo.

