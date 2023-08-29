Marshall native chosen as 2023 Texas Women’s Hall of Fame honoree

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall native is one of eight women selected by the Texas governor for the 2023 Texas Women’s Hall of Fame.

Gov. Greg Abbott and the Governor’s Commission for Women on Tuesday announced announced that Opal Lee is among those selected for induction into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame in recognition of outstanding achievement in their fields and for changing the course of Texas history.

“The Texas Women’s Hall of Fame recognizes and celebrates remarkable Texas women not only for their individual achievements but also for their contributions to building an even stronger Texas of tomorrow,” said Abbott. “I am honored to welcome these accomplished women as inductees. Nominated by their fellow Texans, they have exceled in business, community service, philanthropy, public service, science, sports, and more. What unites them is the difference they have made for others. Women of vision, tenacity, and generosity, they are an inspiration for the next generation of leaders who will follow them. Cecilia and I thank these distinguished honorees for their enduring contributions to the future of this great state.”

The 2023 Texas Women’s Hall of Fame honorees are:

Opal Lee (Civic Leadership) — In recognition of her community service in Fort Worth and her tireless advocacy nationwide, winning federal recognition of the historic Juneteenth holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the U.S., and for her perseverance in promoting a message of unity and understanding.

Leta Andrews (Athletics) — In recognition of her more than five decades as a dedicated teacher and coach, with half of those at Granbury High School, inspiring her students to be champions in sports and in life and leading the nation with the most career wins as a basketball coach.

Mary Horn (Public Service) — In posthumous recognition of her legacy of dedicated public service in 26 years of elected office, including as the longest-serving Denton County judge, carefully stewarding taxpayer resources while administering necessary services in one of the fastest-growing counties.

Val LaMantia (Business) — In recognition of her business leadership as owner and managing partner of a beverage distribution company, her service to the McAllen community, and her role as a founding member of the STARS Scholarship Fund, furthering education for nearly 20,000 students in South and West Texas.

Lavinia Masters (Advocacy/Community Service) — In recognition of her selflessness and strength, building on her faith and finding the power of her voice to speak for survivors of sexual violence, to raise awareness of a nationwide rape kit backlog, and to bring justice through legislative action.

Antonietta Quigg (Science/Technology) — In recognition of her leadership of critical marine-related research at Texas A&M University at Galveston and at College Station, leading to a better understanding of Texas’ coastal ecosystem, and for her passion in mentoring student researchers.

Charlotte Sharp (Philanthropy) — In posthumous recognition of her legacy of faith-filled compassion and generosity, volunteering her time and raising funds to help ease the suffering of others, comfort sick children, feed hungry families, and seek shelter for individuals struggling to find a safe place to live.

Elizabeth Suarez (Public Service) — In recognition of her journey of service and leadership in municipal government, forging regional ground and air connectivity for a seamless domestic and international transportation network supporting economic expansion in McAllen and across the Rio Grande Valley and Texas.

Hosted by the Office of the Governor and First Lady Cecilia Abbott, the 2023 Texas Women’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Thursday, November 9, in Austin. Prior to the ceremony, in a new tradition honoring pioneering Texas women from past generations, the Governor’s Commission for Women will also celebrate Melissa Dora Oliver-Eakle, a businesswoman and philanthropist who had a significant impact on the early history of Amarillo.

The Texas Women’s Hall of Fame was established in 1984 by the Governor’s Commission for Women to recognize the achievements of Texas women. Nominated biennially by Texans and selected by an independent panel of judges, inductees include former First Ladies, astronauts, entrepreneurs, public servants, Olympic athletes, and other women of significant accomplishment. A permanent exhibit is housed at Texas Woman’s University in Denton, Texas, and currently features the biographies and photographs of all recipients.

For a list of past honorees and information on the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame, visit twu.edu/twhf/

