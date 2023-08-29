SFA head coach talks season opener against Troy

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks begin their football season this Saturday on the road as they travel to Alabama to take on the Trojans of Troy. Head Coach Colby Carthael expressed that Troy is a very good football team.

“Yeah Troy, Troy Alabama they are really really, really good. They finished in the top 20 Last year in FBS I think number two rated score defense in all of college football so they play football down the south and these guys do at a very very high level,” he said.

“They won their conference. We’re undefeated and so you know we got a tall task out there for us but it’ll be fun, our guys are excited about it looking forward to play an upper level and and just, you know, swinging for the fences and see what we can do and then come back and settle in for the homestretch on FCS opponents and see how the season plays out,” he added.

