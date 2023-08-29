Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’ve got another good-looking day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures pretty close to where they should be for this time of year. Temps this morning are sitting in the lower to middle 70s for most and will likely only warm into the lower to middle 90s during the heat of the day. Add in a nice breeze with drier air and we’ve got a decent day by “end of August” standards. Skies will remain dry and quiet for the remainder of the work week but that won’t mean temperatures will get too hot too quickly. We’ll likely see middle 90s for most one more time on Wednesday, then our temperatures climb back into the middle to upper 90s for Thursday and Friday with a few spots potentially hitting 100° for an hour or two. By Saturday, many areas should be getting close to 100° but thankfully we’ll see the return of some isolated showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon. Limited rain chances will continue for Sunday and Monday of next week as well, while temperatures look to remain static in the upper 90s to near 100° for the first few days of September.

