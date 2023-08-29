Tyler County Highway 255 closed due to 250-acre Neches River Wildfire

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Crews from multiple counties are responding to the Neches River Wildfire, which has burned 250 acres northeast of Colmesneil as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire is burning along Ranch Road 255, near the Angelina National Forest, where thousands of acres have already burned in the last two weeks.

The highway was closed to through traffic at about 3 p.m., and Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford said it will remain closed until further notice.

Beech Grove VFD from Jasper is assisting in work to contain the fire.

Neighboring VFDs are assisting in response to a wildfire along RR 255 in Tyler County. (Beech Grove VFD)

