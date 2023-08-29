Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Comedian Tom Papa talks upcoming Longview show, evolution of comedy

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tom Papa has spent years behind the mic as a stand-up comedian, toured with Jerry Seinfeld, acted and now he’s coming to LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center. Papa will perform his stand-up act next month and East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea had a chance to talk to him about how he views the evolution of comedy over the years and what people can expect from his show.

Papa will be at the Belcher Center on Saturday, Sept. 16. Tickets are available to purchase at his website, tompapa.com.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests have been made at this time.
Lufkin police find man dead in truck
Coast Guard spot missing Lake Livingston boater from helicopter
Harlon’s BBQ
Family, community remember owner of Harlon’s Bar-B-Que
Wildfire graphic
45-acre Angelina County wildfire fully contained
Cushing ISD school buses face difficulties in triple-digit heat

Latest News

Logo
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed in traffic crash
Aerial drone
WebXtra: Specialist talks dangers of flying drones over East Texas wildfire crews
Aerial drone
WebXtra: Specialist talks dangers of flying drones over East Texas wildfire crews
Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies put up signs alerting residents to the burn ban in...
Running list of burn bans in East Texas