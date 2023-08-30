Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Low Humidity and Warm Afternoon Temperatures Today
Low Humidity and very warm afternoon temps.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Very warm temperatures...but low humidity values are expected through Saturday, then the SE wind returns, bringing with it higher humidity values and a higher Heat Index as well. A few showers are possible on Saturday afternoon over the southern sections of ETX, then a few more are possible area wide as we head into next week. Red Flag Warnings are in effect for mush of East Texas meaning that with the lower humidity levels and hot temperatures and breezy conditions during the day, fires that start could spread easily. Please don’t burn as most of ETX remains under Burn Bans. Have a great Wednesday.

