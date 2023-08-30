A ‘dry’ heat with low humidity still on the menu through the rest of the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We should have optimal viewing conditions to see tonight’s super blue moon. It will rise above the eastern horizon at 7:55 p.m. this evening. This super blue moon will be the biggest and brightest of 2023. We may have a few clouds, but it should not be widespread to hinder your viewing pleasure.

The dry air and mostly clear skies will lead to another pleasant night as overnight lows cool into the upper 60′s across the Texas Forest Country.

Thursday will be another mostly sunny day with low humidity and more cool breezes as winds remain out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph. Highs will be in the upper 90′s, making for a ‘dry’ heat as there will be no additional heat index to account for given the drier airmass in place.

The only issue with the low humidity, high temperatures, and dry fuels is that the Fire Weather Warnings will be extended through Thursday evening, which means any spark or fire that does develop could spread very quickly.

Morning lows will be in the upper 60′s to near 70 with daytime highs topping out in the upper 90′s from now through the end of the week under mostly sunny skies and low humidity.

The drier air will take away our excessive heat, which means we should stay away from excessive heat warnings and heat advisories for the next several days.

We expect a trough of low pressure to develop and linger over our region by this Labor Day weekend. Once our moisture levels slowly increase by this time, we will be able to bring back some low-end rain chances this weekend and early next week, which would be nice to see for all of east Texas.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.