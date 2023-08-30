Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

East Texas school district implements ‘soft skills’ program

91 percent of employers say that soft skills are just as important as technical knowledge.
By Tyre White
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSHING, Texas (KTRE) - The workforce in the United States has always looked favorably on hard skills, such as knowing computer programs, operating equipment, and actually knowing the functions needed to perform in any given profession.

Now, many employers and schools are viewing soft skills as equally or perhaps more important. Personal qualities like communication, being able to work well with others, critical thinking, and assertiveness: Skills that will help them succeed in the workplace.

91 percent of employers say that soft skills are just as important as technical knowledge. Cushing ISD Superintendent Dr. Brandon Enos is making an effort to prepare students early.

“Whenever I ask community members what’s important, what should we have embedded in our students when they graduate, they say they want responsible, respectful, on time adults who can look at you in the face, speak in a complete sentence that makes sense, and all of those things are components of the Great Expectations program,” said Enos.

Great Expectations is a program that Cushing ISD is using to instill soft skills in students.

“It’s a learning platform, it’s a professional development program where we teach teachers the best way to teach, and the best way for students to learn, and so there’s a bunch of classroom practices, 17 of them, that are focused around eight expectations, they’re at the core of everything we’re doing here,” said Enos.

The eight expectations include applauding every effort, helping each other, and practicing good manners. Students even professionally greet those who visit their classroom. Cushing ISD Student Seth Lekas says the program has made these soft skills easier to learn.

“Students also have a guideline of what to do, because I mean before you’d just be respectful yes sir, no ma’am, but now it’s different, you actually have a thing on the wall that can help you out,” said Lekas.

The Great Expectations program has been in effect at Cushing ISD for two weeks and is a three-to-five-year process.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logo
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed in traffic crash
Smoke rises from a wildfire along RR 255 in Tyler County.
Tyler County Highway 255 closed due to 207-acre Neches River Wildfire
No arrests have been made at this time.
Lufkin police find man dead in truck
Police in the north Texas city of Allen found four people dead Monday in what investigators say...
Four people found dead in apparent murder-suicide at home in north Texas city of Allen
Coast Guard spot missing Lake Livingston boater from helicopter

Latest News

Trial began for a Dallas man accused of human trafficking on Wednesday.
Trial begins for Dallas man accused of human trafficking in Smith County
2 East Texas superintendents give positive review of 4-day week
2 East Texas superintendents give positive review of 4-day week
Longview ISD official speaks on planned $7M transportation building construction
Longview ISD official speaks on planned $7M transportation building construction
A Lufkin woman and her two grandchildren escaped a fire that claimed their home, all thanks to...
Smoke detector saves Lufkin woman, 2 grandkids from destructive house fire