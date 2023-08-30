Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Garrison Bulldogs to face Arp after dominating Hughes Springs

Garrison Bulldogs (Source: KLTV Staff)
Garrison Bulldogs (Source: KLTV Staff)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - The Garrison Bulldogs made a big statement in week one defeating Hughes Springs 72-0. Head coach Brandon Alvarez spoke about it.

“The big win week one, you know, we have been working for those guys for two weeks. And you know, the defense coordinator really had a really good plan going into the game” Alvarez said. “And I how we looked at practice I think it really showed off, you know, Friday night, and the kids did what they need to they took care of business like even when we started getting up, you know, the kids that kept doing their job, especially the offensive line and D line and, you know, it was just, it was just a good game where lots of kids got to play and executed really well.”

Quarterback Brayden Davidson talked about the team.

“We are very experienced,” he said. “We have a lot of guys coming back on both sides of the ball. And we have high expectations for ourselves.”

Davidson compared this year’s team to those he’s seen in the past.

“Like I said, experience I mean, we still have some of the same guys that I’ve been playing with since I was a freshman. You know, our group is, you know, very, we started out very young and we’ve grown a lot. And this is the year to show it. It’s our last year so we got to make it all all we can.”

Look for Garrison to take on Arp Friday night.

