Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Livingston man pleads guilty to murder of father

Lynnie Chatman
Lynnie Chatman(Polk County Jail)
By Justin Hardcastle
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Livingston man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his father.

Lynnie Ray Chatman, 42, was accused of murder after his father was found dead in November 2021. An affidavit claimed he broke into his father’s home and was leaving when his father arrived. Chatman assaulted his father, stomping him while he was on the ground, took his Jeep keys and wallet and left, the affidavit said. Chatman and his co-defendant, Brooke Cormier, are accused of wrecking the Jeep the next day in the City of Liberty.

On Aug. 30, 2023, Chatman pleaded guilty to capital murder and accepted a 32-year prison sentence.

Cormier is also set to appear in court today.

Related:

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logo
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed in traffic crash
Smoke rises from a wildfire along RR 255 in Tyler County.
Tyler County Highway 255 closed due to 190-acre Neches River Wildfire
No arrests have been made at this time.
Lufkin police find man dead in truck
Police in the north Texas city of Allen found four people dead Monday in what investigators say...
Four people found dead in apparent murder-suicide at home in north Texas city of Allen
Coast Guard spot missing Lake Livingston boater from helicopter

Latest News

Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday’s Weather: More sunshine and 90s
Gregg County district attorney’s office struggles with employee shortage
Gregg County district attorney’s office struggles with employee shortage
U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service drone specialist Charles Davis discusses private...
U.S. Forest Service talks dangers of flying drones over East Texas wildfire crews
Tyler transit proposes changes to services coming this fall
Tyler transit proposes changes to services coming this fall