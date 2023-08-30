Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin veteran affairs spokesperson talks recent study on extending lifespan

(WEAU)
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The VA Million Veteran Program study is looking at genetics, lifestyle, health, and military exposures. They’ve implemented eight lifestyle factors and how they are related to the lifespan of veterans.

“That was physical activity, no opioid use disorder, no tobacco use, having a good sense of like stress management,” Mai Nguyen, PhD for the Department of Veteran Affairs said. “In addition to having a good diet which for us was having a predominately plant-based diet not necessarily being a vegetarian, but focused more on whole grains and fruits and vegetables and nuts. In addition to having little to no alcohol intake, but you can have a moderate amount. And then healthy sleep habits and positive social interactions.”

She said among the veterans in their study over 22 percent were able to meet the physical activity which ranges from 30 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity a day.

“And then for good stress management, 59 percent of our veterans actually say that they have a good sense of being able to manage their stress from a day, from day to day,” she said.

Nguyen said adopting all eight factors can extend your life by 20 years or more for both men and women.

“Regardless of when they made these changes, whether it was at 40, 50, or 60, you can still add over 15 years whether you are a male veteran or a female veteran and still make an impact on your life,” said Nguyen.

She said the earlier you make changes the better.

“Whether you’re in Texas, or anywhere in the country. I think just looking at the eight different factors and seeing, what have I already adopted, what else can I do in addition to make my life better, and to extend just your lifespan,” she said.

The Million Veteran Program said even though they only studied the million-veteran population, these steps can help non-veterans as well.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logo
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed in traffic crash
No arrests have been made at this time.
Lufkin police find man dead in truck
Coast Guard spot missing Lake Livingston boater from helicopter
Harlon’s BBQ
Family, community remember owner of Harlon’s Bar-B-Que
Smoke rises from a wildfire along RR 255 in Tyler County.
Tyler County Highway 255 closed due to 250-acre Neches River Wildfire

Latest News

Gregg County district attorney’s office struggles with employee shortage
Gregg County district attorney’s office struggles with employee shortage
U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service drone specialist Charles Davis discusses private...
U.S. Forest Service talks dangers of flying drones over East Texas wildfire crews
HB 611 goes into effect Friday.
Tyler lawyer discusses new Texas crackdown on doxxing
When disasters happen, your first thoughts may be your family, home, food and transportation....
Smith County Commissioners accept funds for AKC Pet Disaster Relief Trailer
New Texas law requiring ID at traffic stops to go into effect Friday
New Texas law requiring ID at traffic stops to go into effect Friday