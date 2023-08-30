Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mavericks waive JaVale McGee a year after signing him to be their starting center

The Dallas Mavericks have waived center JaVale McGee about a year after signing the free agent to a three-year contract with plans for him to start
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks waived center JaVale McGee on Tuesday, about a year after signing the free agent to a three-year contract with plans for him to start.

McGee started seven of the first nine games, but fell out of the rotation about a month into the season and played sparingly the rest of the way.

The Mavericks missed the postseason a year after reaching the Western Conference finals. A midseason trade to pair Kyrie Irving with fellow All-Star Luka Doncic didn't provide a spark, although Dallas re-signed Irving in the offseason.

McGee averaged 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 42 games last season. The 35-year-old has career averages of 7.8 points and 5.2 rebounds.

McGee is a three-time NBA champion, winning twice with Golden State as a backup before starting 68 regular-season games for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019-20. He didn't play in the NBA Finals when LA beat Miami in the playoff bubble.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

