Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

New bill requires Texas judges to take domestic violence case training

Texas judges will soon be taking new training to equip them to deal with domestic violence cases.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Texas judges will soon be taking new training to equip them to deal with domestic violence cases.

SB 855 will require all state judges to take additional training on topics like human trafficking, child abuse, and available state resources for victims of sexual assault and domestic abuse.

District, appellate, and county court judges will be required to take an hour of training on the topics within a year of taking office.

For judges primarily involved with family law, the bill would require them to take two hours of family violence training every two years.

Before the bill, if cases did not involve domestic violence matters, judges could be exempt from training.

Angelina County district judge Todd Kassaw said the new requirements will benefit everyone involved.

“Even now, there are still things that I’m doing for the first time and so this type of training is very important for somebody like me who’s just becoming a judge, and to be educated and knowledgeable about this sort of conduct and how to recognize it and also how to deal with it,” said Kassaw.

The bill goes into effect Sept. 1.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logo
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed in traffic crash
Smoke rises from a wildfire along RR 255 in Tyler County.
Tyler County Highway 255 closed due to 207-acre Neches River Wildfire
No arrests have been made at this time.
Lufkin police find man dead in truck
Police in the north Texas city of Allen found four people dead Monday in what investigators say...
Four people found dead in apparent murder-suicide at home in north Texas city of Allen
Coast Guard spot missing Lake Livingston boater from helicopter

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Korwin Jones Trial
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Four Day School Week
Longview Transportation Building
East Texas school district implements ‘soft skills’ program
East Texas school district implements ‘soft skills’ program
One of the initial photos of the Neches River Wildfire in Tyler County, taken on Aug. 29.
Tyler County Neches River Wildfire pulls together resources from across state