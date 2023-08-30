Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Pinky the dog finds forever home after spending 268 days at adoption agency

A dog named Pinky was adopted after spending 268 days at the Kentucky Humane Society.
A dog named Pinky was adopted after spending 268 days at the Kentucky Humane Society.(Kentucky Humane Society)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Gray News) - A dog in Kentucky has found her forever home after spending nearly nine months waiting to be adopted.

According to the Kentucky Humane Society, Pinky the dog was one of its longest residents after she spent 268 days at the facility.

The animal care team said when Pinky first arrived, she was stressed and anxious whenever she was left alone. But with help from its behavior team, she made tremendous strides.

“We are beyond thrilled to see Pinky happy, healthy and thriving with her forever family,” the adoption team shared. “We are grateful for those who have been there for her every step of the way.”

Last week, Pinky’s care team celebrated her adoption with a special cake and shirts while they said their goodbyes.

“Pinky Pie, we’ve made our fair share of wonderful memories,” the team shared. “Pinky found an adoring family who will cherish her forever.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logo
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed in traffic crash
Smoke rises from a wildfire along RR 255 in Tyler County.
Tyler County Highway 255 closed due to 207-acre Neches River Wildfire
No arrests have been made at this time.
Lufkin police find man dead in truck
Police in the north Texas city of Allen found four people dead Monday in what investigators say...
Four people found dead in apparent murder-suicide at home in north Texas city of Allen
Coast Guard spot missing Lake Livingston boater from helicopter

Latest News

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Korwin Jones Trial
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Four Day School Week
Longview Transportation Building
East Texas school district implements ‘soft skills’ program
East Texas school district implements ‘soft skills’ program
One of the initial photos of the Neches River Wildfire in Tyler County, taken on Aug. 29.
Tyler County Neches River Wildfire pulls together resources from across state