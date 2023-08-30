Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Possum Pass fire in Houston County burns 117 acres

Wildfire graphic
Wildfire graphic(Associated Press)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A wildfire in Houston County burned 117 acres near Crockett Tuesday evening.

The Texas A&M Forest Service website listed the Possum Pass fire, southeast of Crockett, as having burned 117 acres and at 80 percent containment at 7:19 p.m. Tuesday. The fire is just west of the Davy Crockett National Forest.

According to Texas A&M Forest Service PIO Sean Dugan, there are no aircraft on the scene, and responders are using two fire engines and three bulldozers to combat the fire. Dugan said that 12 homes were listed as threatened, but due to the high level of containment, these homes have most likely been saved. No injuries have resulted from the fire.

To see the full list of Texas wildfires, visit the Texas A&M Forest Service website.

