Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Sisters raise more than $1,300 in 2 hours with lemonade stand for new children’s playground

West Virginia sisters raised more than $1,300 with their lemonade stand to help with a new inclusive playground in the community. (Source: WDTV)
By WDTV staff, Cameron Murray and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - Sisters in West Virginia raised money with their lemonade stand to help fund an inclusive playground.

The three sisters presented a $1,346 check to the Bridgeport City Council on Monday. They raised the funds in just two hours with their lemonade stand.

“I thought we made like $450 but I was super-duper excited when we made more than $1,000!” Annabel Francis, one of the sisters, said.

The Francis sisters named Annabel, Aubrey and Alex had experience working lemonade stands in the past, but this time all the profits would help fund the future Meadowbrook Charity Children’s Playground at the Bridge Sports Complex.

“They decided together to donate the money for a good cause. So, they came up with the idea to help with the playground and they went full force,” Hannah Francis, the girls’ mother, said.

The girls spread the word by putting flyers in mailboxes all throughout the neighborhood while their parents and neighbors shared photos online regarding the lemonade stand.

“It’s heartwarming for our community that we have people come together and help benefit some underserved populations,” said Joe Shuttleworth, director of Bridgeport Parks and Recreation.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logo
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed in traffic crash
No arrests have been made at this time.
Lufkin police find man dead in truck
Coast Guard spot missing Lake Livingston boater from helicopter
Harlon’s BBQ
Family, community remember owner of Harlon’s Bar-B-Que
Smoke rises from a wildfire along RR 255 in Tyler County.
Tyler County Highway 255 closed due to 250-acre Neches River Wildfire

Latest News

Gregg County district attorney’s office struggles with employee shortage
Gregg County district attorney’s office struggles with employee shortage
U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service drone specialist Charles Davis discusses private...
U.S. Forest Service talks dangers of flying drones over East Texas wildfire crews
HB 611 goes into effect Friday.
Tyler lawyer discusses new Texas crackdown on doxxing
When disasters happen, your first thoughts may be your family, home, food and transportation....
Smith County Commissioners accept funds for AKC Pet Disaster Relief Trailer
New Texas law requiring ID at traffic stops to go into effect Friday
New Texas law requiring ID at traffic stops to go into effect Friday