Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Unclear how many in Lahaina lost lives as Hawaii authorities near the end of their search for dead

Crosses honoring victims killed in a recent wildfire are posted along the Lahaina Bypass in...
Crosses honoring victims killed in a recent wildfire are posted along the Lahaina Bypass in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(AP)
By The Associated Press and AUDREY McAVOY
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) — Crews in Hawaii have all but finished searching for victims of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, authorities said Tuesday, and it is unclear how many people perished.

Three weeks after the fire devastated Maui’s historic seaside community of Lahaina, the count of the dead stands at 115. But an unknown number of people are still missing.

Officials suggested that responders likely have already recovered any remains that are recognizable as such, and they are shifting the response to focus on removing hazardous waste and making the area safe for residents to begin returning.

“We have wrapped up almost completely the search and recovery mission and moving into the next phase,” Darryl Oliveira, the interim administrator of the Maui Emergency Management Agency, said at a news conference.

The next phase would be hazardous waste removal conducted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, he said.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said urban search and rescue teams have “completed 100% of their area” but some search activity continues in the ocean off Lahaina.

The FBI is searching 200 yards (183 meters) out along a four-mile (6.4-kilometer) stretch of coastline, but no human remains have been found, he said. There are 110 missing persons reports filed with Maui police, and more than 50 of those remain open cases that are still actively being worked, he said.

Although the initial land search is complete, authorities may also use details from the missing person reports to go over areas again, he added.

“They say, “My loved one was here’ and this may be a data point and we can continue,” Pelletier said. “In case there was a chance that something needs to be further looked at, we’ve got archeologists and we’re gonna make sure that we can do that so, again, we do this the right way.”

He asked for “trust and patience” as officials continue to identify remains and go through lists of the missing.

So far, authorities have identified and notified the loved ones of 45 of those killed. They have collected DNA from 120 people to identify the dead and continue to see more samples.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logo
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed in traffic crash
No arrests have been made at this time.
Lufkin police find man dead in truck
Coast Guard spot missing Lake Livingston boater from helicopter
Harlon’s BBQ
Family, community remember owner of Harlon’s Bar-B-Que
Smoke rises from a wildfire along RR 255 in Tyler County.
Tyler County Highway 255 closed due to 190-acre Neches River Wildfire

Latest News

Gregg County district attorney’s office struggles with employee shortage
Gregg County district attorney’s office struggles with employee shortage
U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service drone specialist Charles Davis discusses private...
U.S. Forest Service talks dangers of flying drones over East Texas wildfire crews
HB 611 goes into effect Friday.
Tyler lawyer discusses new Texas crackdown on doxxing
When disasters happen, your first thoughts may be your family, home, food and transportation....
Smith County Commissioners accept funds for AKC Pet Disaster Relief Trailer
New Texas law requiring ID at traffic stops to go into effect Friday
New Texas law requiring ID at traffic stops to go into effect Friday