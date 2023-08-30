Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Turbulence on Delta flight to Atlanta sends 11 to hospital

“My flight hit severe turbulence and folks including myself went flying up out their seats," a passenger said. Credit: @helloayo/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MILAN, Italy (KLTV) - Eleven people were hospitalized from severe turbulence on a flight from Milan to Atlanta on Tuesday.

Delta Flight 175 from Milan to Atlanta encountered severe turbulence that caused a number of injuries, reports said. People were seen on stretchers, with ice bags and in other states of distress. Damage was also noted on the ceiling of the plane.

“Always wear your seatbelt on the plane!” one passenger said, alongside a video post. “My flight #delta175 hit severe turbulence and dropped, and folks including myself went flying up out their seats. One woman hit the overhead bin and cracked it. There were several injuries including most of the flight attendants. We made an emergency landing and the non-seriously injured had to stay on the plane until a new flight crew came in because you can’t debark without one. Excuse the weird blurring, I didn’t feel like fixing it, and the point is to show y’all what happened while maintaining privacy of those involved. I really hope the crew is well taken care of and compensated for this.”

