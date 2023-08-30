Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

More sunshine and 90s for your Wednesday forecast. Red Flag Warnings in effect today due to high fire danger.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Our streak of afternoon highs below 100° thankfully continues today! We’re starting off our hump-day with morning lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s with mostly clear skies. Skies will remain mostly sunny all day today with a nice northeasterly breeze pulling in drier air and “not-too-hot” highs! Looks like most of East Texas will top off in the middle 90s, with a few areas potentially scratching out a 97° for a couple hours during the heat of the day. Fire danger is still quite high for our area, so PLEASE be very mindful of any sparks/fires you might accidentally create and be sure to report any smoke or fire you see immediately. We’ll watch our afternoon temperatures gradually warm each day, but most should still stay just under 100° through Friday. Triple digit highs will likely return for a good chunk of ETX on Saturday, but some limited rain chances during the afternoon and early evening will at least offer some cooling downpours for a lucky few folks. Limited rain chances and highs in the upper 90s to near 100° will continue for the remainder of the holiday weekend, then skies look to mostly dry out once more by next Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logo
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed in traffic crash
Smoke rises from a wildfire along RR 255 in Tyler County.
Tyler County Highway 255 closed due to 190-acre Neches River Wildfire
No arrests have been made at this time.
Lufkin police find man dead in truck
Police in the north Texas city of Allen found four people dead Monday in what investigators say...
Four people found dead in apparent murder-suicide at home in north Texas city of Allen
Coast Guard spot missing Lake Livingston boater from helicopter

Latest News

Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
Dry air and low humidity will make for some pleasant mornings under sun-filled skies the next few days
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast