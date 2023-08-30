Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Our streak of afternoon highs below 100° thankfully continues today! We’re starting off our hump-day with morning lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s with mostly clear skies. Skies will remain mostly sunny all day today with a nice northeasterly breeze pulling in drier air and “not-too-hot” highs! Looks like most of East Texas will top off in the middle 90s, with a few areas potentially scratching out a 97° for a couple hours during the heat of the day. Fire danger is still quite high for our area, so PLEASE be very mindful of any sparks/fires you might accidentally create and be sure to report any smoke or fire you see immediately. We’ll watch our afternoon temperatures gradually warm each day, but most should still stay just under 100° through Friday. Triple digit highs will likely return for a good chunk of ETX on Saturday, but some limited rain chances during the afternoon and early evening will at least offer some cooling downpours for a lucky few folks. Limited rain chances and highs in the upper 90s to near 100° will continue for the remainder of the holiday weekend, then skies look to mostly dry out once more by next Tuesday.

