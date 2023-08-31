Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Stolen ambulance wrecks into Rusk gas station

Ambulance crash
Ambulance crash(Submitted photo)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - A stolen ambulance has crashed into a gas station’s fuel pumps in Rusk and damaged the roof over the pumps.

The wreck has occurred at the Kim’s station at 1580 Dickinson Drive.

Lufkin Police spokesperson Jessica Pebsworth said the ambulance was stolen from CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Lufkin. She said the call came in at 12:38 p.m.

Pebsworth said the ambulance belonged to San Augustine County EMS.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logo
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed in traffic crash
Lynnie Chatman
Livingston man pleads guilty to murder of father
Conservation appeal for Aug. 30
ERCOT issues conservation request for Wednesday
A Lufkin woman and her two grandchildren escaped a fire that claimed their home, all thanks to...
Smoke detector saves Lufkin woman, 2 grandkids from destructive house fire
Police in the north Texas city of Allen found four people dead Monday in what investigators say...
Four people found dead in apparent murder-suicide at home in north Texas city of Allen

Latest News

This will be a September to remember if you are a trial junky with two high profile cases...
A Better East Texas: High-profile political trials
Dr. Lee Warren joined East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea to speak about handling and processing grief.
Neurosurgeon, author speaks on living with grief
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday’s Weather: A fair mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 90s
National Grief Awareness Day
East Texas counselors speak about National Grief Awareness Day