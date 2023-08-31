Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Daingerfield Tigers showed they can make proper adjustments

Coach Davin Nelson said the team’s goal is to get better one quarter at a time.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KLTV) - The Daingerfield Tigers showed their coach they can listen to adjustments and execute them.

Coach Davin Nelson said the team’s goal is to get better one quarter at a time. In Week 1 against Gladewater, that meant some half-time adjustments.

The Tigers roared to a fast start in the second half on the way to a 53-32 win.

Daingerfield travels to Tatum on Friday.

“If we don’t mind our p’s and q’s, they’ll hit us with that triple option,” Nelson said. “They have a good coach there.”

Nelson’s interview was streamed on the Red Zone Preview Show, which is streamed every Wednesday during football season at 8 p.m.

Week 2 Red Zone Preview

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logo
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed in traffic crash
Lynnie Chatman
Livingston man pleads guilty to murder of father
Conservation appeal for Aug. 30
ERCOT issues conservation request for Wednesday
A Lufkin woman and her two grandchildren escaped a fire that claimed their home, all thanks to...
Smoke detector saves Lufkin woman, 2 grandkids from destructive house fire
Police in the north Texas city of Allen found four people dead Monday in what investigators say...
Four people found dead in apparent murder-suicide at home in north Texas city of Allen

Latest News

Daingerfield Tigers showed they can make proper adjustments
Daingerfield Tigers showed they can make proper adjustments
Tyler Legacy coach says team can build on Week 1 loss
Tyler Legacy coach says team can build on Week 1 loss
Tyler Legacy coach says team can build on Week 1 loss
Tyler Legacy coach says team can build on Week 1 loss
Red Zone Player Spotlight: Daingerfield’s Aeryn ‘Bubba’ Hampton
Red Zone Player Spotlight: Daingerfield’s Aeryn ‘Bubba’ Hampton