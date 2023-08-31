Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

East Texas counselors speak about National Grief Awareness Day

Wednesday is National Grief Awareness Day. This day highlights the topic and provides resources for those who may need them.
By Avery Niles
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Wednesday is National Grief Awareness Day. This day highlights the topic, provides resources for those who may need them and allows those who are grieving to feel less alone.

National Grief Awareness Day was created in 2014.

Stephen Lantis a licensed professional councilor at The Burke Center in Lufkin said this day brings awareness of what grief is and the impact it could have on a person.

“It may take the form of sadness, it, it might take the form of anger, or depression or anxiety, lots of different symptoms come along with the grief experience,” Lantis said.

Hannah Weaver, a licensed professional councilor at Alethia Counseling in Tyler said there are many different forms of grief.

“Grief can not only be about all sorts of things, but it can also be in all sorts of stages. We can have grief that we are anticipating some event, grief of experiencing it, and grief after the event,” Weaver said.

Lantis said grief can also affect people very differently.

“Grief can have a wide effect, and that’s why it’s so hard to recognize that’s what’s going on for folks. People could feel physical sickness and other types of physical issues. In other cases, its frequent crying or loneliness, or the sense of being not as much as they were before,” Lantis said.

Weaver said many communities have grief support groups through churches, counseling centers and other community resources.

“For a lot of people having a community that understands the grief, whether that is a community of family members, and you spend that time together processing the grief or if it’s some other group or faith-based organization that you are a part of,” Weaver said.

She said awareness of grief is important.

“People need to be able to recognize not only that they are allowed to grief but the people around them may be experiencing grief,” Weaver said.

For more resources, visit The Big Red Box on our website.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logo
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed in traffic crash
Smoke rises from a wildfire along RR 255 in Tyler County.
Tyler County Highway 255 closed due to 207-acre Neches River Wildfire
No arrests have been made at this time.
Lufkin police find man dead in truck
Police in the north Texas city of Allen found four people dead Monday in what investigators say...
Four people found dead in apparent murder-suicide at home in north Texas city of Allen
Coast Guard spot missing Lake Livingston boater from helicopter

Latest News

Lufkin veteran affairs spokesperson talks recent study on extending lifespan
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a shipyard in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP...
10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations as Biden pitches cost reductions
FILE - Amazon Echo and Echo Plus devices, behind, sit near illuminated Echo Button devices...
Need to know about lifesaving CPR? A new study says it’s probably wise not to ask Alexa or Siri
Experts say our immunity has changed along with COVID-19.
COVID-19 is changing, but so is our immunity, experts say